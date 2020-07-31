Businesses in Pune Camp limp back to normalcy after heavy losses

pune

Businesses in the Pune Cantonment Board (PCB) are slowly limping back to normal after suffering huge losses in the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic.

The businesses are continuing to report an average daily loss of 10 to 15 per cent after the 10-day lockdown was lifted by PCB administration on July 19.

The establishments on the popular MG road, East Street, Chhatrapati Shivaji market have opened, the business is lacklustre with not many buyers stepping out for shopping.

Kayani Bakery owner Rustom Kayani said, travel restrictions are still at 50 per cent of what they were previously. “However I am happy and grateful that even during this situation globally, we have survived not just as business but retention of all staff and workers, adapting to the safety precautionary norms. We have now accepted the new world after Covid,” Kayani said.

Even local residents have preferred to stay indoors and not many people are seen on the roads. The hotels, malls, fashion street and other entertainment-related businesses are yet to re-open in the Pune cantonment area.

The commercial establishments on MG Road, East street, Clover centre, Aurora Towers, Centre got some respite after consumers were seen visiting readymade cloth shops, hosiery and cutlery shops, sweetmeat and wafer shops. However, shopkeepers claim that the business is not enough after re-opening.

Similarly, the goldsmiths and jewellers also opened their shops eagerly waiting for customers but complained that it would take another four to five months for the businesses to see normalcy.

“The business was impacted during previous lockdowns but it had come on track a month ago when the unlocking began. However, the recent 10-day closure has led to problems. We had booked air tickets and called our staffers but because of the unannounced lockdown, we had to cancel the booking. Festivals are around the corner but the business is very low and we are hopeful that things will change in the next four to five months,” said Mahavir Oswal of Kalyani jewellers, and Centre street.

Raju Abhang, a prominent vegetable vendor at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Market said, “Eighty per cent of shops are closed. We had customers from Kharadi, Kalyani nagar and other places who used to come to buy exotic vegetables here in Camp. Now, they are no longer coming leading to losses and whatever income is being generated is paltry and making survival difficult.”

“The lockdown has destroyed the market. We pay a license fee, GST, power bills, professional tax, income tax to the government and the board administration but the illegal hawkers who are occupying the road outside do not pay taxes and take away our business. In the Covid-19 crisis, their numbers have multiplied and we are sustaining huge losses. PCB must act against them at the earliest,” said Sharad Borate, former president of Chhatrapati Shivaji market stallholders association who owns a 100-year old shop at the iconic market.

Wahid Momin, a chicken wholesaler said, “The entire market was shut down when fly night chicken sellers set up shops in lanes and by lanes. They looted the public and charged them extra for chicken. Such illegal hawkers must be booked under the essential services act. Currently, we are operating at 20 per cent of our capacity as the business has taken a hit.”

However, strict social distancing norms are being maintained at the Chhatrapati Shivaji market and the board administration has appointed special uniform guards to check buyers at the entry and exits to prevent the spread of Covid-19.