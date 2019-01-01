Cafes - a hub of trouble, say Pune’s Kondhwa residents

The 140 plus residents of the plush Isha Loreal Co-operative Housing Society in Kondhwa Khurd have filed a complaint with the police against four cafes –Afghan Darbar, Sufra Cafe, Cafe Shahi and Xpress for causing nuisance and trouble especially to women. The letter has listed problems like traffic jams, cat calls and eave teasing the women of the society and illegal constructions.However, the cafe owners have denied the allegations and said that the society has stopped water and drainage connection since the past one week and false allegations were levelled against them.

Salman Shaikh, a resident of the society said “ The cafes are being frequented by youth from slums and the road outside the cafe has become a hub for eve teasing .On December 9, PMC carried out an anti encroachment drive and razed all illegal structures but in a weeks time these hotels came up again with fresh illegal sheds. We want the police to take strict action against these illegal operations.”

Mahmud Bagheri of Shahi Cafe said, “ There has never been a case of sexual harassment and no complaint with the police stations. The entire area is under CCTV surveillance. Our cafe is frequented by women customers. They would not be visiting the cafe frequently, if there were cases of eve teasing. The traffic police also visited and we had a fruitful discussion with them. My landlord mentioned that the chairman of the society has asked to vacate this cafe, as he is interested in the property, this shows that they have vested interests.”

Bagheri further adds, The chairman and the residents have stopped all the drainage and water facility without giving us any intimation. All the shop owners want to file a joint complaint against the chairman for this offence.”

The society further claimed that the vehicles of the customers visiting these cafes, cause traffic jams. The members of the society stated that after 5 pm it is a nightmare for the ladies of the society to walk outside the gate or to buy groceries or any work as these roadside romeos eve tease them.

Anwar Hussain Shaikh, society chairman said, “There were traffic violations by the cafe owners resulting in traffic snarls, eave teasing and safety issues for the residents. We have informed the police and appropriate action will be taken.”

The Kondhwa police said that the application has been received and decision will be taken in a few days time.

First Published: Jan 01, 2019 15:20 IST