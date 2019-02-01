Campus connect: Three-day symposium in Pune demystifies Space as career option

Future space science missions, new frontiers in Atmospheric science, Magnetosphere, Space Weather, Geomagnetic Storms were among the topics discussed at the 20th National Space Science Symposium at Inter University centre for Astronomy and Astrophysics (IUCCA) which was held at the Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU) campus from January 29 to 31.

Atleast 500 students and researchers participated in the discussions.

The SPPU’s Department of Atmospheric and Space Sciences is hailed as one of the leading departments in the country in the area of Atmospheric Science. It was established as a department in 2004 and earlier it was part of the department of Physics.

According to P Pradeep Kumar, professor and head of the department of Atmospheric and Space Sciences, the students who have studied in the department have gone to several countries for research.

“This is a very specialised field. We offer MSc and MTech degree in Atmospheric Science, with study in areas like Cloud Physics, Atmospheric Electricity, Monsoon Meteorology, Boundary Layer Meteorology, Micrometeorology, Atmospheric Modeling, Satellite Meteorology and Ocean Circulation,” said Kumar.

“Space science is one of the important studies and can be applied to a variety of areas and really widens horizons for students interested in this area. From building satellite to small experiments for space explorations, studying extreme weather, climate change etc. We deal with atmosphere, learn the basics here and then go into the project mode. There is a need for a lot of manpower in the fields of wind energy, solar, weather forecast and satellite data readings and many students with background in Maths and Physics can apply for the MSc while engineers can apply for M Tech,” said Kumar.

The two-year course has an entrance examination out of which 10 get selected for MSc and 10 for M Tech. They also have a Ph D program in Atmospheric and Space Sciences.

The M Tech. and MSc programme in Atmospheric Science is jointly conducted by the Indian Institute of Tropical Meteorology (IITM), Pune and the department. The M Tech in Atmospheric Science has been operational since 1988.

“Our students are working in leading Atmospheric Sciences related organisations all over the world, like: NASA (USA), National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (USA), U.K. Met Department, India Meteorological Department, Indian Institute of Tropical Meteorology (IITM), Snow and Avalanche Study Establishment (DRDO), National center for Medium range Weather Forecasting (NCMRWF), Indian National Ocean Information Service, General Electric Corporation, CDAC, Pollution Control Board, Suzlon,” he said.

The department receives visiting faculty from National Center for Radio Astronomy (NCRA) and the Inter University Center for Astronomy and Astrophysics (IUCAA), and Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO).

With ISRO, the department is working on two projects studying clouds where the department is studying the cloud height and formation and with the National Atmospheric research laboratory near Tirupati, the department is studying the wind turbulence at different levels which will help launch space vehicles.

First Published: Feb 01, 2019 14:54 IST