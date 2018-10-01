Canal breach: Relief for east Pune residents as water supply resumes

The eastern parts of city, which have been without water for the past three days following the Mutha canal breach in the Dandekar bridge area, will have the water supply restored on Monday, civic officials informed.

This comes after Pune municipal corporation (PMC) released water into the canal, which is later flowed to the Cantonment pumping station and supplied to most areas in the eastern part of Pune.

The Pune municipal corporation released water into the canal on Sunday evening even as the construction work of the wall, the portion of which gave in, is going on in full swing.

The officials concerned said that the restoration work undertaken, post the canal breach on Thursday, is in the final stages.

“After patching the breached area of the canal with sand bags, the irrigation department has resumed the water flow from Mutha canal. Water which comes from Khadakwasla reaches Parvati after which it is treated at the Cantonment water treatment plant. As the canal water had been stopped completely for three days, PMC was unable to supply drinking water to many areas, including Hadapsar, Solapur road and Ahmednagar road areas.” said V J Kulkarni, head of water department, PMC. The water supply from Khadakwasla is also set to resume. However water is being released at low pressure so chances of water not coming in full force is possible. A sudden flooding was caused by the breach of the Mutha right bank canal in the Dandekar bridge area on Thursday morning, taking away personal belongings of those living on the banks. Following the breach, the Pune municipal corporation stopped water supply of eastern parts.

Minister of state for irrigation, Girish Mahajan, on Friday, announced a ₹3 crore relief package for those affected by the flooding caused by the breach of the Mutha canal. On Friday, Mahajan appointed a committee to conduct an inquiry into the breach of the Mutha right bank canal in the Dandekar bridge area on Thursday morning.

The eastern parts of city, which have been without water for the past three days following the canal breach near Sinhgad road, will get the water by Monday. The decision was taken after Pune Municipal corporation (PMC) released water into canal, which is lifted at cantonment pumping station and supplied to most areas in east Pune.

The PMC released water on Sunday evening into the canal even as the construction work of wall, the portion of which gave in, was in fulll swing. According to officials, The restoration work undertaken post the canal breach on Thursday is in its final stages said officials.

“After patching the breached area of the canal with sand bags, irrigation department has resumed flow of water from Mutha canal. Water from canal is being treated at Cantonment Water treatment Plant. As the canal water had been stopped completely for three days, PMC was unable to supply drinking water in many areas mainly Hadapsar, Solapur Road and Ahmednagar Road areas.”said V J Kulkarni, head of water department, PMC.

Water supply from Khadakwasla is set to resume. The water will be treated at Cantonment Water Treatment plant before it comes into the city. However water is being released at low pressure so chances of water not coming in full force is possible.

A sudden flooding had caused by the breach of the Mutha right bank canal in the Dandekar bridge area on Thursday morning, taking away personal belongings of those living on the bank. Following the breach, PMC stopped water supply of eastern parts.

Minister of state for irrigation, Girish Mahajan, on Friday, announced a Rs 3-crore immediate relief package for those affected by the flooding caused by the breach of the Mutha right bank canal. On Friday, Mahajan appointed a committee to conduct an inquiry into the breach of the Mutha right bank canal in the Dandekar bridge area on Thursday morning.

First Published: Oct 01, 2018 14:50 IST