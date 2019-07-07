Car rams into truck killing three on Pune-Bengaluru highway

Three people have been killed, and one injured, after a car rammed into a truck on the Pune-Bengaluru highway on Sunday.

The accident took place at 6am on the Dehu road-Katraj bypass at Ravet. The deceased were driving from Mumbai to Pune in a Maruti Swift when their car rammed into a truck. While the truck is registered in Gujarat, the car is registered in Pune, according to police.

The deceased have been identified as Abhishek Ravindra Sharma (26), a native of Kashipur in Uttarakhand; Parag Pravin Heregaonkar (29), a resident of Lokmanya colony in Kothrud and Nilesh Salunkhe (30), also a resident of Pune.

The injured man has been identified as Suraj Rajendra Manjre, also in his 30s, according to the police.

“We are still identifying the relatives of the deceased. We are yet to find other details about them,” said Arjun Pawar, assistant police inspector, Ravet police outpost under Dehu road police station, who is investigating the matter.

“The priority is to get their post-mortems done so that the bodies can be handed over to their family members,” he added.

The three deaths have been recorded in an accidental death report at the Dehu road police station under the Pimpri-Chinchwad police jurisdiction.

First Published: Jul 07, 2019 23:30 IST