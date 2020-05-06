e-paper
Home / Pune News / Cases registered against 9 liquor shops in Pune for not following Covid-19 guidelines

Cases registered against 9 liquor shops in Pune for not following Covid-19 guidelines

Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray-led state government had earlier decided to allow standalone shops including liquor shops to open in green, orange and red zone areas, but not in containment zones.

pune Updated: May 06, 2020 08:50 IST
Asian News International
Asian News International
Pune
As per the guidelines, only five non-essential shops can be opened in each lane.
As per the guidelines, only five non-essential shops can be opened in each lane.
         

Pune Police have registered cases against nine liquor shops for not following the Covid-19 guidelines.

“Pune Police have registered case against nine liquor shops across the city in connection with not following the Covid-19 guidelines including not maintaining social distancing, sanitization, and others. Total nine cases have been registered,” said DCP Crime, Pune.

Click here for full Covid-19 coverage

Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray-led state government had earlier decided to allow standalone shops including liquor shops to open in green, orange and red zone areas, but not in containment zones.

As per the guidelines, only five non-essential shops can be opened in each lane. However, there is no restriction on the number of shops selling essential items opening.

The government has issued a list of guidelines informing what will be allowed or not allowed in different zones of the state.

