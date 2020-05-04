e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

May 04, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cities / Lockdown 3.0 begins with long queues outside liquor shops in Pune

Lockdown 3.0 begins with long queues outside liquor shops in Pune

cities Updated: May 04, 2020 11:58 IST
Nadeem Inamdar
Nadeem Inamdar
Hindustantimes
         

PUNE : Large crowds gathered outside liquor shops across the city on Monday morning, a day after the Maharashtra government allowed the functioning of standalone liquor shops in coronavirus disease (Covid-19)-affected Mumbai and Pune on Sunday.

While both the cities are under the red zone, the government notification said standalone liquor shops and those selling non-essential items would be allowed.

Long queues outside liquor shops were seen in areas such as at Bhandarkar road, Wanawdi, Salunke Vihar and NIBM road area with residents thronging the shops to buy alcohol. Liquor shops have been shut since the lockdown began more than a month ago in the last week of March.

In Salunke Vihar, around 300 persons, including women, were seen outside a prominent liquor shop since early morning .However at around 10.30 am, they were dispersed by a group of stick-wielding volunteers. The volunteers said that social distancing had been completely ignored by the throngs of eager shoppers.

Sameer Sarda, a resident of Hadapsar said that the situation was tense in the area as large crowds had turned up to buy alcohol.

Madhumita Khanna, who had queued since morning said police presence should have been ensured at the liquor shops to ensure that social distancing was maintained.

top news
India lodges ‘strong protest’ over Pakistan SC’s poll order on ‘Gilgit-Baltistan’
India lodges ‘strong protest’ over Pakistan SC’s poll order on ‘Gilgit-Baltistan’
Congress will pay for rail travel of every needy migrant worker: Sonia Gandhi
Congress will pay for rail travel of every needy migrant worker: Sonia Gandhi
PM Modi to take part in NAM meeting on Covid-19 today
PM Modi to take part in NAM meeting on Covid-19 today
We took Bedi, Prasanna to cleaners; robbed them: Pak legend Miandad
We took Bedi, Prasanna to cleaners; robbed them: Pak legend Miandad
Nearly 12,000 Covid-19 patients recover in India, daily testing capacity rises fivefold
Nearly 12,000 Covid-19 patients recover in India, daily testing capacity rises fivefold
Would’ve given my life for him: Gambhir recalls Aus series to credit legend
Would’ve given my life for him: Gambhir recalls Aus series to credit legend
What you need to know before driving in Red Zones from today
What you need to know before driving in Red Zones from today
Apple iPhone 12 price leaked, hints it to be cheaper than iPhone 11
Apple iPhone 12 price leaked, hints it to be cheaper than iPhone 11
trending topics
COVID-19 State TallyCoronavirus LiveLockdown 3.0Covid-19 Cases IndiaPM ModiSonia GandhiRishi KapoorReliance Jio

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

cities