Lockdown 3.0 begins with long queues outside liquor shops in Pune

Updated: May 04, 2020 11:58 IST

PUNE : Large crowds gathered outside liquor shops across the city on Monday morning, a day after the Maharashtra government allowed the functioning of standalone liquor shops in coronavirus disease (Covid-19)-affected Mumbai and Pune on Sunday.

While both the cities are under the red zone, the government notification said standalone liquor shops and those selling non-essential items would be allowed.

Long queues outside liquor shops were seen in areas such as at Bhandarkar road, Wanawdi, Salunke Vihar and NIBM road area with residents thronging the shops to buy alcohol. Liquor shops have been shut since the lockdown began more than a month ago in the last week of March.

In Salunke Vihar, around 300 persons, including women, were seen outside a prominent liquor shop since early morning .However at around 10.30 am, they were dispersed by a group of stick-wielding volunteers. The volunteers said that social distancing had been completely ignored by the throngs of eager shoppers.

Sameer Sarda, a resident of Hadapsar said that the situation was tense in the area as large crowds had turned up to buy alcohol.

Madhumita Khanna, who had queued since morning said police presence should have been ensured at the liquor shops to ensure that social distancing was maintained.