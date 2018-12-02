Pune’s Parikrama dance festival marks 10 year anniversary on December 6

Organised by Kalavardhini, Parikrama is a mega dance festival which will mark its 10th year on December 6 . This year’s event is special as it coincides with the 70th birthday of Sucheta Bhide-Chapekar, Bharatanatyam guru.

Talking about the event, Chapekar shares, “Puneites are about to witness a unique blend of different classical dancing styles and can learn about the various art forms from legendary dance maestros. Kalavardhini Charitable Trust in association with Maharashtra Education Society and Bajaj Trust has organised this mega festival of dance with a theme- ‘A journey that never ends’.”

The festival in its 10th edition not only marks the seventh birthday of Bharatanatyam guru but also celebrates 30 years of Kalavardhini. Chapekar’s daughter, Arundhati Patwardhan, a danseuse, says, “The first day will have ‘abhishtachintan’- where Sucheta Chapekar will be felicitated on her 70th birthday by Pt Hridaynath Mangeshkar, veteran musician. After that, an English translation of ‘Nrityatmika’- a book written by Chapekar will be released. Some part of ‘Vyomagami’- a documentary by Amruta Mahadik depicting Chapekar’s work in the field of dance will be screened. Sucheta Chapekar will present a performance in which she will present Bharatanatyam and Nrityaganga.”

The second day will have performances of four veteran Indian classical dancers. Masters of dance CV Chandra Shekhar (Bharatanatyam); Kanak Rele (Mohiniattam); Darshana Jhaveri (Manipuri) and Sunayana Hajarilal (Kathak) will present glimpses of their dance traditions.

On the same day, renowned dancers of Manasvee group- Sharwari Jamenis, Prajakta Raj and Manisha Abhay will present a Kathak performance in the event named ‘Arghyam’. Following that, Kalavardhini group- Rama Kuknur, Vrushali Chitale, Prajakta Pavnaskar, Manasi Jog, Vaishali Tonk and Arundhati Patwardhan will present ‘Nrityaganga’.

On the third day, Chapekar will be seen in conversation with Sunil Kothari, senior dance critic and author. These seniors through their conversation will unfold the journey of classical dance from 1960s to the current era.

Day four will see a session called ‘Trividha’ a recital from different artists who will explain the process of creating new compositions for classical dance. Famous dancers Parimal Phadke (Bharatanatyam), Shashwati Gharai Ghosh (Oddissi) and Ameera Patankar (Kathak) will participate in this session.

In the evening the audience will witness a grand Bharatanatyam dance-drama production ‘Don Quixote’ based on a Spanish novel which will be presented by Shrijeet Krishna and his Sahrdaya Troupe. This unique dance-drama performance will be presented at Renuka Swaroop school ground at 6pm.

The dance fiesta will be held from December 6 to December 9 at Renuka Swaroop School Ground in Sadashiv peth. Entry to the festival is free for all.

Highlights of the event

December 6

Performance by Sucheta Chapekar

Where: Renuka Swaroop Ground

December 7

Abhivyakti, a session by masters of dance CV Chandra Shekhar (Bharatanatyam); Kanak Rele (Mohiniattam), Darshana Jhaveri (Manipuri) and Sunayana Hajarilal (Kathak) will present glimpses of their dance traditions

Where: Renuka Swaroop Ground

December 8

Sucheta Chapekar will be in conversation with Sunil Kothari, senior most dance critic and Author. These seniors through their conversation will unfold the journey of classical dance from 1960s to the current era.

Where: Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan

December 9

Famous dancers like Parimal Phadke (Bharatanatyam), Shashwati Gharai Ghosh (Oddissi) and Ameera Patankar (Kathak) will participate in this session named as ‘Trividha’.

Where: Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan

First Published: Dec 02, 2018 16:51 IST