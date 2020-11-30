e-paper
Home / Pune News / Central Railway revises timings of 10 special trains from Pune

Central Railway revises timings of 10 special trains from Pune

According to the information given by the officials, Pune-Danapur special – Daily express (train no. 02149) will leave Pune at 9.05pm on December 1 and will arrive at Danapur at 2.20am on the third day.

pune Updated: Nov 30, 2020, 16:40 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Pune
Another train, Pune – Jaipur special express (train no. 02939) will leave Pune at 5.30pm on December 1 and reach Jaipur on the next day at 2.40pm.
The Central Railway (CR) has revised and rescheduled timings of various special trains which had started during the festive season of Diwali. Timings of ten special trains have been revised starting December 1, of which three trains originate from the Pune railway station.

According to the information given by the officials, Pune-Danapur special – Daily express (train no. 02149) will leave Pune at 9.05pm on December 1 and will arrive at Danapur at 2.20am on the third day. Similarly, return train from Danapur (train no. 02150) will leave Danapur at 11.10pm on December 1 and will arrive in Pune at 4.40 am on the third day.

Another train, Pune – Jaipur special express (train no. 02939) will leave Pune at 5.30pm on December 1 and reach Jaipur on the next day at 2.40pm. Then, train no. 02940 will run every Tuesday and Saturday at 12.20am and reach Pune, the next day at 8.05am.

The Pune-Jabalpur special express train’s (train no. 02131/02132) schedule has been extended till December 29. Timings, halts and composition of both the trains of Pune-Jabalpur-Pune special express train will remain the same.

