Chennai-based software engineer goes missing in Pune

A software engineer, who arrived in the city from Chennai, has been reported as missing since September 11. According to the police, he stayed at a city lodge and was in the city for a job interview.

Police said Chandan Prasad, 30, a resident of Chennai, visited the city for a job interview in a software company based in Indapur and stayed at a private lodge. Police added that his mobile location was Ahmedabad in Gujarat on September 13 and after that the police have been unable to trace his mobile location.

Police have conducted a rigorous search at his mobile location. So far, they have no clue about Chandan. Police found laptop, mobile and clothes from his room at the private lodge in the city.

First Published: Sep 20, 2018 16:13 IST