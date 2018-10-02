Chief minister’s office asks PMC for audit report on LED streetlighting project

Following allegations of irregularities in the multi-crore LED project, the office of Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has asked the Pune municipal corporation(PMC) to submit details about the audit report.

According to mayor Mukta Tilak, the chief minister’s office has sought details from the report submitted by Comptroller and Auditor General as well as the accounts department of Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) which is implementing the project through private contractor.

“We have received the letter from the CMO. We will soon submit the details,” said Tilak.

The office of the chief minister has asked for the LED project information, confirmed civic officials.

Earlier, Saurabh Rao, municipal commissioner conducted the primary inquiry of the project and raised various doubts before submitting the inquiry report before the standing committee.

The municipal commissioner on his behalf has ordered for a third party audit of the project apart from an internal inquiry.

In the report that has been submitted by Rao before the standing committee, it has been revealed that the contractor had appointed the subcontractor without informing the Pune municipal corporation and the latter has paid the subcontractor.

Elected members have been asking the questions as to whether the project has been really helpful in saving energy.

As the elected members have been raising various allegations with regard to the project, the commissioner assured the general body that the detailed report will be given within a week.

First Published: Oct 02, 2018 17:01 IST