City doctors save Bihar woman from spread of potential cancerous tumour

pune

Updated: Feb 03, 2020 21:19 IST

Post frequent episodes of heavy menstrual bleeding and a sonography revealing a tumour in her uterus, which was possibly fibroid, 42-year-old Sarita Kumari, a software engineer by profession hailing from Patna, Bihar, was advised surgery.

The tumor was 18cm large and she was advised laparoscopic surgery. Looking for a second opinion, Kumari travelled to Pune to meet Dr Jyotsna Angom, a gynaecologist based at a city hospital.

“I was keen to ensure that my uterus is not removed. This thought made me question the first diagnosis and be open to coming here to a multispeciality hospital. When the doctors here explained my condition, I realised that my life was at risk and way more important than a part of my body,” said Kumari

“Clinical examination and ultrasonography reports did not support the classical fibroid diagnosis. An additional MRI (magnetic resonance imaging) suggested possibility of a malignant tumour, in this case, a uterine leiomyosarcoma. We, then, discussed the case with Dr Snita Sinukumar, our surgical oncologist,” said Dr Angom.

Dr Sinukumar says it was the size of the tumour among other things that confirmed her suspicions of a suspected cancerous growth. “At 18cm, the tumour definitely is not a simple fibroid of the uterus. The tumour could spread intraperitoneally and is, therefore, associated with poor prognosis and it could have resulted in cancer. Complete removal of the uterus is obligatory for the surgical management of uterine leiomyosarcomas and a laparoscopic surgery was definitely not the answer. This case needed an open surgery which is the gold standard to ensure the tumour comes out with minimum contact with other parts/organs of the body.”

“Uterine leiomyosarcomas are extremely rare tumours and mimic benign fibroid of the uterus. High clinical suspicion is required especially with larger tumours which are greater than 8cm, with abnormal bleeding and with rapidly growing ‘fibroids’. We managed to avoid tumour enucleation and morcellation at all costs. When the tumour is 18cm, it should not be taken lightly and further investigations before surgery is advised,” added Dr Sinukumar.

Sarita Kumari successfully underwent a seven-eight hour surgery at a city hospital with an intraoperative frozen evaluation which confirmed the diagnosis. She was discharged on the 5th day after the surgery and her subsequent follow-ups showed no further complications or issues, said doctors.

Dr Minish Jain, director oncology at Ruby Hall Clinic, said, “It is always better to take second opinion in such cases because it is becoming a common thing. It is wrong to remove the uterus for even heavy bleeding or issues that can be treated.In fact, a gynaecologist could also perform such surgeries for tumour in cervix and it may lead to wrong results. If the tumour was malignant, it could have led to cancerous cells, even after the removal of uterus. ”