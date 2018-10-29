Pune’s water cuts begin, city to witness disrupted supply

Beginning today, Pune city will receive water once a day, for a maximum of five hours.

To ensure minimum inconvenience in the wake of the announcement of this water-cut being a year-long commitment the city is making, Pune’s Lok Sabha MP Anil Shirole, municipal commissioner Saurabh Rao and mayor Mukta Tilak held a closed-door meeting on Sunday at the mayor’s residence.

"We are in a transit period as far as water supply is concerned. There is the possibility that some areas in the city are bound to experience disrupted water supply,” Rao said, after the meeting, refusing to name which areas in particular.

Civic officials on the condition of anonymity cited Shivajinagar and Wadgaonsheri as the areas that might face a severe water shortage today.

The decision to cut the city’s water supply has been taken as a proactive step by the civic body in consultation with the irrigation and other related departments to pre-empt a desperate water shortage in the summer of 2019. This has also come in view of an overall shortage of rainfall in the state this monsoon.

The Pune municipal corporation’s (PMC) plans to start the water cuts after Diwali were drowned by the tragic canal breach of the Mutha two weeks ago in the Sahyadri road area, flooding and destroying hutments and dwellings in the Dandekar bridge vicinity.

Water supply to the canal was cut and subsequently, water to at least two water treatment plants in the city was affected. A canal committee, formed to probe the cause for the breach and oversee the repairs, decided to reduce the city’s water supply by 15 per cent, because of which the cuts have to start immediately.

During the meeting, MP Anil Shirole asked the administration to streamline water supply to all area of the city.

“We have assured them that water supply at a fixed time will be supplied to all areas by October 31. Also, we will be working to provide water to all parts of the city with equal pressure,” Rao said.

Residents of the city, especially those from housing societies near Modern high school gathered in large numbers at the mayor’s official residence on Ghole road to protest the water cuts. One society in particular, Revenue housing society, claims to have been without water for two days.

According to the water department, Shivajinagar’s water supply has been affected because it is supplied by the Cantonment water works, which was hit by a water cut post the canal breach.

“The current situation is that Shivajinagar is getting water from the SNDT water works, which also supplies water to Kothrud, and hence, the water is low pressure,” Shirole said.

