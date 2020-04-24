City’s leaders issue joint statement: Stay home, stay safe during Ramzan

pune

Updated: Apr 24, 2020 22:01 IST

Against the backdrop of Covid-19 (coronavirus) pandemic, political party leaders and members from the Muslim community on Friday have jointly issued a statement and appealed to members of the Muslim community to observe fasting and prayer during Ramzan or Ramadan at homes.

The holy month will begin from April 25.

Bharatiya Janta Party’s (BJP’s) state unit president Chandrakant Patil, MP Girish Bapat, MP Vandana Chavan, mayor Murlidhar Mohol, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Ankush Kakade, Congress city unit president Ramesh Bagwe, Mohan Joshi, Symbiosis Institute’s founder S B Mujumdar, educationalist PA Inamdar, BJP city unit president Jagdish Mulik, and Shiv Sena leader Shashikant Sutar, along with other party leaders have issued the joint statement.

This year the scenario is different during Ramzan as compared to other years due to the pandemic. The community members should be safe and stay inside and take care of their family members during this holy month observance, read the statement.

Bapat said, “Every year, Ramzan is celebrated enthusiastically in the city and people from other religions also participate in the festivities. However, this year is different as residents won’t be able to visit mosques due to the lockdown. Hence, for own, society and country’s safety we need to celebrate this festival from within our homes.”

NCP spokesperson Ankush Kakade added, “Leaders from all political parties have appealed to the residents to stay at home during the festival. Be keeping social distance and celebrating Ramzan at home we can defeat the virus.”