Class 11 centralised online admission Pune division start today

The centralised admission process for Class 11 admission, Pune division, begins on May 27. Part 1 of the form will be available from Monday.

The centralised admission process committee has made the procedure simple through the online process. Students from Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) , Indian Certificate of Secondary Education (ICSE) and Maharashtra state board can apply for Class 11 admission in Arts, Commerce and Science, and also for vocational streams.

There are two parts of the online admission form, in part 1, the students have to fill personal details like name, address, application status (fresher or repeater) among other details. In part 2 of the form, the students have to give top 10 college preference from the list of colleges available.

Part 2 of the form will be available to students only after the Class 10 results of Secondary School Certificate (SSC) board is declared. The results are likely to be declared in the first week of June. However, results of CBSE and ICSE students have already been declared.

Students must remember that the centralised admission process is not applicable for night junior colleges, military and special junior colleges.

However, students who have passed SSC or the equivalent examination from any other recognised board and want to take admission for Class 11 under Maharashtra state board affiliated junior colleges should apply through centralised admission process.

The centralised admission process will have an initial round, called zero round, for admissions of students from bifocal and higher secondary vocational courses.

Bifocal courses are those vocational subjects prescribed by the directorate of vocational education and training. These courses can be taken as optional subjects with Arts, Commerce and Science streams. The vocational subjects include computer science; electronics; mechanical and electrical maintenance; scooter and motorcycle repair and civil engineering.

There will be three regular rounds for centralised admissions for the Arts, Science and commerce students.

Fees for colleges

The fees for the aided and unaided colleges will be different. The fees of the unaided colleges will be decided as per Maharashtra Educational Institutes (regulation of fees) Act 2011 by the school management. While separate fees will be charged for the bifocal and information technology (IT) subjects from the college.

Checklist for parents:

-Counsel your ward instead of pressuring them and help them choose a proper career path

- Understand the admission process and help your ward take the right decision at the right time

- Frequently visit the admission website to know the instructions

- Keep all required documents for admission, like leaving certificate, caste certificate and others ready

- Give correct mobile number while filling the admission form. Admission details will be received on this number

