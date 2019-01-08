CM Fadnavis to inaugurate Pune auto expo on Jan 11

PUNE: Western India’s automotive exhibition ‘Pune Auto Expo’ will be inaugurated by chief minister Devendra Fadnavis at Ganesh Kala Krida indoor stadium on January 11.

The theme of the event scheduled from January 11 to January 14 is eco-friendly transportation of smart city.

Kishor Pinglikar co-convenor of the expo said, “The four-day exhibition will have two days of technical conference, business meets and industrial visits to automobile companies in the region. Experts will share their knowledge and deliberate on topics focusing on the technological trends and business practices.”

According to Pinglikar, Pune Auto Expo will award and felicitate four bus drivers who have done excellent service for the people of Maharashtra in general and Pune in particular. Accordingly, two drivers each from the Maharashtra state transport and the Pune city transport will be selected this year to receive the best driver award.

The highlight of the technical conference would be the morning sessions with Western India Garage Owners / Mechanics Meet, traders, dealers, distributors’ meet and supply chain management seminar on January 12. Anant Geete, minister of heavy industries; Shripad Naik, minister of ayurveda, yoga and naturopathy, unani, siddha and homoeopathy (Ayush) and Member of Parliament Vinay Sahasrbuddhe will be present.

Display at the auto expo includes passenger cars, two and three-wheelers, auto components and spares, alternative fuel and fuel systems, service equipment and tools, research and development, automotive tyres, car security navigation systems, services and publications.

The expo is co-sponsored by the Central Institute of Road Transport, All India Rubber Industries Association, regional transport office, Deccan Chamber of Commerce Industries and Agriculture, Indian Institute of Material Management, Pune Automobile Dealers Association, Maharashtra Road Transport Corporation, Pimpri Chinchwad Small Industry Association, Pune Mahanagar Parivahan Mahamandal Ltd and Scooter-Motorcycle Repairers’ Research Association.

