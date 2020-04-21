e-paper
Collector says no permission for construction to resume in Pune for another week

Confederation of Real Estate Developers’ Associations of India (Credai) have approached the district administration to allow them resume their construction operations in non-covid hotspots

pune Updated: Apr 21, 2020 16:18 IST
Prachi Bari
Hindustan Times, Pune
Migrant labourers staying at Katraj are seen maintaining social distance.
With construction work coming to a halt in the city, developers associated with the Confederation of Real Estate Developers’ Associations of India (Credai) have approached the district administration to allow them resume their construction operations in non-covid hotspots, as per the revised guidelines issued by the home ministry.

However, on Monday, Pune district collector Naval Kishore Ram, has stated that no permission will be given.

Naval Kishore Ram said, “We would not be giving permission to resume construction work to anyone for another week. It is not just the hotpspot zones, but both Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) and Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) are now under lockdown, hence, besides essential services, everything else will be shut. Regarding the government notification for resuming work post April 20, we will reassess the situation in a week’s time.”

“This is a move which will bring some relief to the stalled construction activities in areas outside of the hotspot zones. We will give a letter to the district administration asking for permission to resume work on the projects. The site will be closed and contained,” said Satish Magar, president, Credai Maharashtra.

According to Credai, the city has are 10,000 under-construction projects, with 10 lakh labourers on construction sites due to the lockdown.

