Commercial operations for Pune metro to start in April, says urban devp minister Eknath Shinde

pune

Updated: Jan 14, 2020 20:57 IST

Sant Tukaramnagar to Phugewadi to be the first corridor to be thrown open to public; Anandnagar to Garware College corridor to start operations by June

Urban Development Minister Eknath Shinde announced on Tuesday that Pune metro will start commercial operations in April this year.

Shinde undertook a review meeting of the metro projects in the state on Tuesday in Mumbai. The officials from Pune metro, Nagpur metro and Thane metro corporations were present for the meeting.

Shinde said, “The work on the corridor from Sant Tukaramnagar to Phugewadi will be completed by March-end and instructions have been given to Maharashtra Metro Rail Corporation Limited (Maha-Metro) to start commercial operations on the stretch by April itself.”

Recently, Maha-Metro conducted a trial run of the metro rail on the corridor.

With minister deciding the target for the commercial operations, Maha-Metro needs to complete all work and give priority to completing the stations on the metro route.

Shinde also said that work on the Vanaz to Ramwadi corridor is in progress. “Distance between Anandnagar and Garware College on the stretch is five kilometres and work on it is expected to finish by June-end. Operations are likely to start on the second line by June-end,” added Shinde.

The review meeting of the metro projects was held at the Mantralaya in Mumbai on Tuesday. Urban development department’s principal secretary Nitin Kareer; Maha-Metro’s managing director Brijesh Dixit; Maha-Metro’s directors Subramanyam Ramnath and NM Singh were present for the meeting.

Shinde appreciated the progress of the Pune metro work and stated that by March 2022, the entire 32.5 km metro project will be completed.

During the meeting, Shinde said that Maha-Metro should keep a target of completing the work before the stipulated time.

The minister also said that metro work in Nagpur is in progress and work on the 11-Km Lommanyanagar to Sitaburdi route has been completed. “The metro line in Nagpur will be inaugurated by Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray soon,” he said.

Prime Minister Narenda Modi did the ground breaking of the Pune and Nagpur metro projects.