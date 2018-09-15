Commuters heave a sigh of relief after one-way traffic eases congestion in Hinjewadi

The one-way vehicle movement initiative by the traffic police in Hinjewadi IT park has eased the congestion in the area that is used daily by around 2.5 lakh professionals working in Rajiv Gandhi Infotech Park (RGIP).

To address the issue of employees spending long hours on road to reach their workplace because of heavy traffic jam, from September 3, the traffic police had implementing one-way traffic plan and invited suggestions and objections from the residents.

The residents have appreciated the initiative carried out by the traffic authorities and the removal of more than 150 illegal constructions and eateries along roadsides by Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation (MIDC).

Bijiesh Kumar, IT professional working at Tech Mahindra, said, “The police and MIDC officials have swung into action after a long time resulting into realisation of one-way traffic plan initiative. The plan has helped me save 20 minutes in travel time on my daily commute.”

Sandeep Bhalerao, who works in the IT park, said that he usually takes 40-50 minutes to reach office every day from his Kothrud home. “Now, the traffic is always moving and I need not have to wait for long time.”

Senior traffic inspector Kishore Mhaswade said, “As per the police commissioner’s order, we implemented the one-way traffic plan on trial basis and have extended it till September 24. We are getting positive response from residents and will take a call after September 24.”

On Tuesday, Pimpri-Chinchwad police commissioner, Hinjewadi Industries Association (HIA) officials, MIDC officers, members of Hinjewadi grampanchayat and IT professionals conducted a meeting to review the traffic situation after the implementation of the one-way traffic and gave suggestions to the traffic police.

First Published: Sep 15, 2018 15:11 IST