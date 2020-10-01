e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 01, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Pune News / Cong corporator claims huge waste of public money by PMC

Cong corporator claims huge waste of public money by PMC

The Pune municipal corporation (PMC) has spent Rs 8 crore on rent for a “chain bulldozer” used to excavate sites at Phursungi and Uruli Devachi, Congress corporator and former standing committee chairman Arvind Shinde said on Wednesday

pune Updated: Oct 01, 2020 16:29 IST
Nadeem Inamdar
Nadeem Inamdar
Shinde furnished copies of the tender as part of a petition filed before the PMC commissioner seeking immediate action.
Shinde furnished copies of the tender as part of a petition filed before the PMC commissioner seeking immediate action.(Pratham Gokhale/HT Photo)
         

The Pune municipal corporation (PMC) has spent Rs 8 crore on rent for a “chain bulldozer” used to excavate sites at Phursungi and Uruli Devachi, Congress corporator and former standing committee chairman Arvind Shinde said on Wednesday.

“The said bulldozer is priced at Rs 1.70 crore and buying it would have added to PMC’s assets,” Shinde said, building his case for a “wastage of public money”.

“There is a need for chain bulldozers for landfill work, but the PMC has spent Rs 8 crores on rent, when it could have bought the asset. Both, Phursungi and Uruli Devachi garbage yards are currently shut as per NGT orders, so why has the PMC released a tender seeking bulldozers on rent?” he questioned.

Shinde furnished copies of the tender as part of a petition filed before the PMC commissioner seeking immediate action.

“The tender has come up before the standing committee for approval. Moreover, a 30-year-old bulldozer was deployed in violation of Supreme Court norms,” the petition lodged by Shinde stated.

The head of PMC’s solid waste management division, Dnyaneshwar Molak, who is incharge of the project said, “I am on leave. Please contact PMC property tax head Vilas Kanade.”

Kanade said, “I don’t know much about the issue and I am only officiating for a few days.”

PMC commissioner Vikram Kumar could not be reached for his comment.

tags
top news
Rahul Gandhi detained on way to Hathras; says pushed, hit with lathi by cops
Rahul Gandhi detained on way to Hathras; says pushed, hit with lathi by cops
China’s resurrection of 1959 LAC claim may be first step. India preps for fallout
China’s resurrection of 1959 LAC claim may be first step. India preps for fallout
Last nail in the coffin of Yogi government: Randeep Singh Surjewala
Last nail in the coffin of Yogi government: Randeep Singh Surjewala
Key witness surfaces in Balrampur gang-rape case, 2 arrested
Key witness surfaces in Balrampur gang-rape case, 2 arrested
2 soldiers killed, 4 injured in ceasefire violation by Pakistan in north Kashmir
2 soldiers killed, 4 injured in ceasefire violation by Pakistan in north Kashmir
Unlock 5: Status quo in Delhi, more relaxation for weekly markets
Unlock 5: Status quo in Delhi, more relaxation for weekly markets
Passenger from UAE held in Kerala for smuggling gold in mask
Passenger from UAE held in Kerala for smuggling gold in mask
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
trending topics
Covid-19 Live UpdatesBabri Masjid Demolition VerdictCovid 19 India TallyNirbhay MissilesCovid-19 casesUnlock 5 Guidelines

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

pune news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In