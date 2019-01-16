Congress creating hurdles in Ram temple construction: Indresh Kumar

Indresh Kumar, senior leader of Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh and chief patron of Muslim Rashtriya Manch (MRM) accused the Congress party of creating hurdles in the construction of Ram temple in Ayodhya.

While addressing a press conference in the city Kumar said, “Congress has left no stone unturned in adopting all possible delay tactics thus creating an obstruction in the construction of Ram temple in Ayodhya. The Congress also has consistently exhibited their hypocritical stand as one hand it celebrates Ram navmi and on other it has submitted the affidavit in the Supreme Court calling lord Ram a figment of imagination.”

Accusing the Congress of creating hurdles in the early resolution of the matter in the court, Kumar asked the Congress party to make its stand clear.

He was in the city to speak at the workshop organised by the Pune wing of the MRM on January 15 where 50 members of MRM from across the state participated to discuss various on-going issues in the country like triple talaq, construction of Ram temple among others.

Reiterating his stand in favour of construction of Ram temple Kumar said, “While congress is the culprit in the delay of construction of the temple, Supreme Court also is equally responsible for the same. Rather than giving a verdict on the issue, the court has denied it saying the issue is not important.”

Urging the government to find a solution to this in the parliament Kumar said, “The central government must bring a bill in the parliament for the construction of Ram temple. The BJP government has made their stand clear of following the constitutional way in this issue hence must bring the bill in the parliament.”

