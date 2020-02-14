e-paper
Home / Pune News / Congress’ disappearance led to BJP’s defeat in Delhi: Javadekar

Congress’ disappearance led to BJP’s defeat in Delhi: Javadekar

pune Updated: Feb 14, 2020 19:27 IST
Union minister and senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Prakash Javadekar on Friday said the “sudden disappearance” of the Congress was responsible for the BJP’s defeat in Delhi assembly polls as it led to a direct fight between his party and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP).

Javadekar who was in Pune to hold the development coordination and monitoring committee (DISHA) meeting for Pune district said, “The BJP’s defeat was because of the sudden disappearance of the Congress. It is a different subject whether the Congress disappeared on its own or people made it disappear or whether their votes got transferred to AAP.”

He said the Congress got 24.55 per cent votes in 2013 Delhi assembly election. In 2015, it was reduced to 9.7 per cent against BJP’s 32.7 per cent and AAP’s 54.34 per cent. It, however, could not win a single seat in Delhi and the trend continued in this assembly election as well. This year, Congress’ vote share shrunk to a mere 4.26 per cent, its lowest ever in Delhi.

“Because of the Congress’ disappearance, there was a direct fight between the BJP and the AAP. We had expected 42 per cent votes for us and 48 per cent for AAP, but our prediction failed by 3 per cent each. We (BJP) got 39 per cent votes, while the AAP received 51 per cent votes,” he said.

The Arvind Kejriwal-led AAP swept the Delhi assembly polls by winning 62 of the total 70 seats. The BJP won eight seats.

“Ours is a party that keeps learning. We learn from our victories and defeats. An analysis of the defeat will be done at the party level,” he said.

When asked about his remarks of describing Kejriwal as a “terrorist”, he declined to have ever made that kind of statement.

