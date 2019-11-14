Constable arrested in sexual assault case in Pune

pune

Updated: Nov 14, 2019 17:37 IST

A constable working in the motor transport department of the Pune city police was arrested on Thursday by the Pimpri-Chinchwad police on charges of sexually assaulting a woman.

The man has been identified as constable Shubham Gajanan Mohite, a resident of Patilnagar in Dhankawadi. The complainant is a 26-year-old woman.

“We have arrested him. He will be produced in court today (Thursday). We will know more about the case during the course of the investigation,” said senior police inspector Vivek Laavand of Dighi police station.

The woman told the police that Mohite had approached her with a marriage proposal in 2016. However, as she refused to marry him, he threatened to harm her father and her sister if she refused to go out with him.

She then told the police that he forced her to have intercourse with him. Afterwards, when she asked for them to get married, the man started avoiding her, according to her complaint.

As the woman belongs to a backward class community, relevant sections of the Scheduled Castes and the Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, 2015, was invoked in the case.

In her complaint, the 26-year-old also submitted that she had met Mohite’s sister and mother to discuss the issue. However, they had insulted her for belonging to the lower class and allegedly pushed her out of their house.

A case under Sections 376 (rape), 417 (punishment for cheating) of the Indian Penal Code along with Sections 3(1)(w)(ii)(ii) of Scheduled Castes and the Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, 2015 was registered at Dighi police station against Mohite.