Consumer forum sentences Kalyani developer proprietor to 54 months in jail

Updated: Dec 01, 2019 19:13 IST

The Pune district consumer forum has sentenced developer Ajay Govind Bhute , a proprietor of Kalyani developers, to 54 months of imprisonment and imposed a fine of Rs 90,000 for deficiency of service, breach of contract and unfair trade practices.

According to officials, nine complaints had been filed against Bhute in 2014. The fine and imprisonment are the cumulative sentencing for all.

The forum, comprising Sangeeta Deshmukh, Kshitija Kulkarni and president Umesh Javalikar, in its order dated November 30, stated: “The crime has been proved against builder Ajay Govind Bhute according to section 27 of the Consumer Protection Act 1986. The accused is sentenced to rigorous imprisonment for six months and a fine of Rs 10,000, in each of the nine cases.”

The builder, who is currently lodged in Yerawada jail, or his representatives were not present during the hearing after which the order was passed ex parte.

Besides Bhute, the others named in the complaints are his wife Prachi, Saiprabha Govind Menonon, Sachin Mukund Jagtap and Madhur Suresh Bhosale.

Uday Mandhare, the complainant, in his application before the forum, demanded action against Bhute and others under the Consumer Protection Act. He had bought a row house from the builders against cash and cheque payments, made on different occasions. The developer did not give the said row house and also did not refund the money, after which, Mandhare filed a complaint.

The complainant stated that the builder had caused him mental and physical harassment, and the forum had ordered that the builder refund his amount at nine per cent interest. The forum stated that the developers knew about the order but did not comply with the same.

Mandhare then filed an application under section 27 of the Consumer Protection Act and demanded stringent action. Summons were issued to the builder wherein Ajay Bhute who is currently lodged in the jail was brought before the forum at the orders of the court.

The forum, in its order, said: “The builder has not tried to refund the amount taken as booking payment from the customers. The complainant comes from economically challenged section of the society and had given the money earned through his sweat. The builder has no inclination to return the money and has deliberately not complied with the forum’s order making it a fit case of sentencing to imprisonment.”