Coronavirus a global threat, Army doing its job to contain spread: General Naravane

pune

Updated: Feb 01, 2020 20:43 IST

Army chief General Manoj Naravane on Saturday said the Army is playing its part in containing the novel Coronavirus epidemic which has achieved “global proportions” and become a “major threat” to the world.

“The corona virus is a global threat and the army is playing its part to contain the spread of this virus. Many countries across the globe are suffering and so countries need to come together to find a solution and the army is also doing its part to contain the virus to minimum damage,” said Gen Naravane on the sidelines of the bicentenary event of the Bombay Sappers.

The Indian Army has set up a quarantine facility in Manesar near Delhi to keep those evacuated from China’s affected areas.

On Saturday morning, Air India’s jumbo B747 plane, evacuating 324 Indian nationals from the novel coronavirus-hit Wuhan in China, landed in New Delhi.

The Bombay Sappers is celebrating two hundred years of service in the Army. On Saturday, the bicentenary commemoration parade was held, which is considered as the most important event over four days of celebrations. The bicentenary commemoration parade was reviewed by General Manoj Mukund Naravane, Chief of Army Staff. The parade paid tributes to the gallant troops of the Bombay Sappers, Sikh Light Infantry and Maratha Light Infantry Regiments and symbolised the affiliation of Bombay Sappers with INS Magar and 30 Squadron (Rhinos). The parade was attended by large number of senior veterans and serving officers of the Southern Command, in addition to veer naris (war widows) and families of the Bombay Engineer Group and Centre, Kirkee.

The commemoration parade for the first time witnessed flypast of the Sukhoi aircrafts.