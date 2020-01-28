Coronavirus: State health dept puts two travellers under observation at Naidu hospital in Pune

pune

Updated: Jan 28, 2020 16:30 IST

The Maharashtra state health department has put two travellers coming to India from China under observation at the Naidu hospital in Pune after they showed symptoms of the novel coronavirus.

A 55-year-old male (pharmaceutical salesperson) and a 30-year-old male (automobile company employee) showed flu-like symptoms of cough, cold, fever, and headache,” said Dr Pradeep Awate from the state health department.

“The number of the persons under observation in hospitals in Maharashtra has now gone up to six,” he said. Four of the six persons are currently under observation in Mumbai while two in Pune, Dr Awate said.

The arrivals from the affected areas of the world at the international airport in Mumbai are under regular investigation and 3,756 passengers have been inspected till January 26, 2020, according to health department officials.

Of the passengers from this affected area, 15 are from Maharashtra. As per the Indian government’s suggestion, they are being investigated over the next 28 days via telephonic observation.

Five of the passengers were admitted to the detachment room due to symptoms of fever, cold, cough and three of them were sent to NIV, Pune, they have been tested negative. The laboratory samples of the remaining two have been sent to NIV Pune on Monday, said Awate.