Corporator booked for obstructing civic official from performing duty in Pune

The city police on Friday booked corporator Subhash Jagtap and his eight workers for allegedly obstructing Vinayak Jadhav, a contractor, from performing his civic duty and assaulting his team members.

The incident took place at Sahakarnagar garden near Taljai, on Friday (June 7).

According to the police complaint, Jadhav is an official contractor of the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) to install solar lamp at civic gardens. Recently, PMC allocated the tender to Rohit Constructions (Jadhav’s employer) to install solar lamps in gardens in the city. On Friday, when Jadhav and his team members were installing solar lamps at Sahakarnagar garden, corporator Jagtap and his seven to eight workers asked them to stop work.

AR Patil, police sub-inspector, said, “We have registered a police case against corporator Jagtap for obstructing a civic official from performing his duty. As per prima facie, contractor Jadhav has civic permission to perform his duty, but we do not know why Jagtap obstructed him?”

The complaint further states that Jagtap also physically assaulted seven to eight workers and hence, Jadhav approached the police.

A case was registered under Sections 353 (Assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty), 143 (Punishment for an unlawful assembly), 323 (Punishment for voluntarily causing hurt), 145 (Joining or continuing in unlawful assembly, knowing it has been commanded to disperse) and 149 (Unlawful assembly guilty of offence committed in prosecution of common object) of the Indian Penal Code.

First Published: Jun 09, 2019 16:27 IST