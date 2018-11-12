Corporator’s son booked for beating up road-side hawker in Pune

Four men, including son of a cantonment corporator, were arrested and remanded to judicial custody for beating up a roadside hawker on Mahatma Gandhi road in Camp. The four arrested men were identified as Swapnil Shailendra Bidkar, 21, Kiran Suryakant Bidkar, 32, Shubham Ganesh Chavandke, 22, Swapnil Balu Naiku, 22, all residents of Camp area, Pune.

While Kiran Bidkar has a sandwich stall in the area, the complainant sells mobile covers in the area around Naaz bakery at the end of Mahatma Gandhi road.Swapnil Bidkar is the son of cantonment coporator Roopali Bidkar while his father Shailendra Bidkar is the former coroprator of the area. Both are independent candidates.

"The four have been remanded to judicial custody by a local court," said PG Gajjewar, police sub inspector of Lashkar police station who is investigating the case.

Kadir Shah, 24, a resident of Bhawani Peth and a mobile cover hawker, had kept a bag in which he carried his goods near his stall near Hotel Aurora tower in Camp. Around 1.30 pm on Saturday, Swapnil Bidkar called Shah on his phone and asked him to move the bag to provide space for Bidkar's friend Kiran to set up his stall in the area.

When Shah refused to move the bag citing his constant need for it during business, Kiran Bidkar turned hostile and started threatening him. Bidkar then allegedly called the others and started punching and kicking Shah.

Kiran and Swapnil Bidkar live in the same area and are distant relatives, the police said. The two hit Shah on the head with a hard object before fleeing the spot, stated Shah in his complaint.

A case under Sections 324 (voluntarily causing hurt by dangerous weapons or means), 143, 147, 148 and 149 of Indian Penal Code was registered at Lashkar police station against five people. While four were arrested, the police are on a lookout for one.

