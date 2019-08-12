Courier delivery executive’s bag containing ₹29 lakh stolen at bus stop in Pune

pune

Updated: Aug 12, 2019 20:16 IST

A 61-year-old man's bag, with ₹29 lakh in it, was stolen at a private bus stop in Yerwada.

The man was identified as Vitthal Karajgikar, 61, a resident of Taroda Khurd in Nanded, who works as a delivery executive for a courier company.

The theft of the black backpack happened at 6:30am on Saturday. The complainant described the accused as a man in his early 20s who was wearing a black rain jacket with a cap attached to it. The accused had covered his head with the cap and had a dark complexion, according to the complainant.

The 61-year-old man was carrying the bag, with ₹29,24,650 in it, from Nanded to Mumbai. He alighted the bus in Pune and was to take another bus to Mumbai as he decided to relieve himself at the bus stop.

"He was relieving himself with the bag close-by. The accused came close, picked up the bag and ran away. The complainant could not follow him since he is old and couldn’t keep up," said police inspector (crime) Ajay Waghmare of Yerawada police station. Police sub-inspector Mangesh Bhange of Yerawada police station is investigating the case.

The police are inspecting the nearby closed circuit television (CCTV) cameras in the area.

A case under Section 379 (punishment for theft) of Indian Penal Code was registered at Yerawada police station on Sunday.

