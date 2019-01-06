Crane collapses during metro work at Nashik Phata in Pune

A crane collapsed during metro work near Nashik Phata flyover (JRD Tata flyover) on Saturday afternoon. The authorities were forced to close the road for some time to clear the spot.

Maharashtra Metro Rail (Maha-Metro) claimed that there is no casualty reported due to the accident, but it has decided to impose a fine on the contractor.

Maha-Metro officer Ramnath Subramanian, said, “No casualty and loss to life and property has been reported due to this accident. It was an unfortunate event and Maha-Metro will enquire into the incident and a strict warning will be issued to the contractor to adhere to safety norms.”

Maha-Metro’s quick response team and traffic wardens reached the accident spot immediately to ease traffic congestion.Metro later issued the press statement and said that as the land where this structure was put is not hard due to this accident happen.

Cranes from other metro works reached the spot to remove clear the road at the accident spot. Police and Metro introduced traffic diversion for some time through service road.

Maha metro safety officials and general consultant safety team were on the spot to verify things.

First Published: Jan 06, 2019 17:03 IST