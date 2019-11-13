e-paper
Credai wants more registration offices to be set up at Paud, Hinjewadi

pune Updated: Nov 13, 2019 18:21 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
The Confederation of Real Estate Developers’ Associations of India (Credai)- Pune Metro has requested the Inspector General of Registration (IGR) and Collector of Stamps Maharashtra, Anil Kawde, to set up more registration offices in and around Hinjewadi.

“At least 5,000 units are sold in Paud and Hinjewadi every year and there is a delay in registration of documents at the sub-registrar offices of Paud and Hinjewadi. To cater to the demand of increasing registrations, reduce inconvenience caused to the homebuyers and rein in the loss to the state exchequer because of the delay in registrations, we have urged the IGR to resolve the matter and ensure smooth registration of documents,” said Suhad Merchant, president, Credai- Pune Metro.

Credai-Pune Metro made a representation to the revenue minister, additional chief secretary- revenue, IGR Maharashtra and other authorities concerned and has requested to set up more registration offices in and around Hinjewadi and bring the sub-registrar office of Mulshi taluka within the concurrent jurisdiction of the Haveli taluka. Presently, the concurrent jurisdiction of the sub-registrar offices extends to villages in the boundaries of Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) and Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC), but the few villages within Mulshi taluka are left out.

“It has been observed that in the offices of the sub-registrar of Paud and Hinjewadi due to the limited number of slots and also due to poor internet connectivity and hardware, there has been an unreasonable delay in the registration process. There are large number of e-registration documents pending for many weeks, though signed. It is also causing a huge loss to the state exchequer. It is important as many developers have large, medium, small townships and housing projects in Paud and Hinjewadi. We have urged the IGR to ease the hardships faced by our members and homebuyers,” added Merchant.

