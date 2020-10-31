e-paper
Home / Pune News / Custom officers at Pune airport seize gold worth Rs 7.89 lakh

Custom officers at Pune airport seize gold worth Rs 7.89 lakh

This is the first seizure since the lockdown was lifted and international flights resumed at Lohegaon airport

pune Updated: Oct 31, 2020, 16:50 IST
Steffy Thevar
Steffy Thevar
Hindustan Times, Pune
The gold bar was sealed in a chocolate bar and hidden under the handle of the trolley bag.
The gold bar was sealed in a chocolate bar and hidden under the handle of the trolley bag. (Getty Images)
         

The customs officers at Pune’s Lohegaon international airport have seized 151.82 grammes of 24 carat gold, valued at Rs 7.89 lakh, from a passenger travelling to Dubai on Thursday.

The gold bar was sealed in a chocolate bar and hidden under the handle of the trolley bag.

This is the first seizure since the lockdown was lifted and international flights resumed at Lohegaon airport.

Lohegaon airport currently operates international flights to Dubai only.

Vaishali Patange, joint commissioner, Pune Zone Customs, said, “This is the first case of a gold seizure since the lockdown was put in place in March. International flights have started operations only now. We had cases of the smuggling of animal parts, but this is the first case of gold smuggling.”

