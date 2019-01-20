Czech prime minister in Pune hails ‘Make in India’ initiative

Andrej Babiš, Prime Minister of the Czech Republic, on Saturday praised the ‘Make in India’ policy initiated by Narendra Modi, Prime Minister of India and said that the Czech Republic has started investing in India in multiple sectors and would like to increase the bilateral trade between India and the Czech Republic.

“The Czech Republic is an export-oriented country and our export-to-GDP ratio is one of the highest. Your Prime Minister (Narendra Modi) and your country have a good strategy and that is Make In India. And that is why, to have better trade relations, we need Czech Republic companies to come to India and invest,” said Babiš.

Babiš had the students of the Symbiosis International University (SIU), Vimannagar cheering and rooting for him as he rose to accept the ‘Puneri Pagdi’ from SB Mujumdar, Chancellor, Symbiosis International (Deemed University).

He along with a delegation of 33 people launched the Centre for European Studies at the Symbiosis International University.

Educational Institutions should play a vital role in educating the next generation about the historical richness of the country along with the new technological developments, he added.

Vidya Yeravdekar, Pro-Chancellor, Symbiosis International (Deemed University), and Principal Director, Symbiosis; Rajani Gupte, Vice-Chancellor, Symbiosis International (Deemed University); Marta Nováková, Minister of Industry and Trade, Czech Republic; Milan Hovorka, Ambassador of the Czech Republic to India; Karel Havlíček, Vice-Chairman of the Research, Development and Innovation Council were the other dignitaries present for this function.

“Through this academic centre, we plan to initiate an academic programme, a post-graduate diploma in European business studies and hope to strengthen the joint programmes with various Czech universities,” said Vidya Yeravdekar.

During the ceremony, Symbiosis International (Deemed University) gave a proposal for setting up the ‘Symbiosis Takshashila Chamber for Education and Culture (STCEC)’ in the Czech Republic.

Symbiosis will contribute as a knowledge partner with its focus on activities that promote India’s traditions, educational opportunities that includes exchanges of faculty, scholars and students, scientific advancement, research and innovation in the Czech Republic.

This initiative will further the recent discussions and agreement with the Presidents of both the countries in September 2018 on the work plan for support of Czech-Indian projects for the years 2019-2022 between the Ministry of Education, Youth and Sports of the Czech Republic and Department of Science and Technology, Ministry of Science and Technology of the Republic of India.

(With agency inputs)

First Published: Jan 20, 2019 15:08 IST