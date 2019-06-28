Dabholkar murder case: Kale met shooter Andure right after the murder, says CBI

The forensic psychological assessment and forensic statement analysis of Sharad Kalaskar (26), one of the alleged shooters in rationalist Narendra Dabholkar murder, has referred to key involvement of Amol Kale - another accused in the Gauri Lankesh murder. The statement, along with the supplementary chargesheet of which it is a part of, alleges close involvement of Kale in both the murders.

A part of the findings of the forensic statement analysis was also presented by special public prosecutor Prakash Suryavanshi in a Pune court on Tuesday.

The prosecution while opposing the bail application of Sanatan Sanstha member and advocate Sanjiv Punalekar, highlighted the confession of Kalaskar in Dabholkar murder during the analysis in September.

The forensic analysis report, accessed by Hindustan Times, was filed based on tests conducted on Kalaskar during September 2018 by Naresh Bhatu Wagh, psychologist and senior scientific officer of Central Forensic Laboratory, Navi Mumbai.

“From 2014-2017, he (Kalaskar) attended many sessions about bomb and pistol making. He (Kalaskar) got ten pistols from (Shrikant) Pangarkar and Amol Kale took three pistols from the same to kill Gauri Lankesh,” reads a statement from the analysis report. “He mentioned that Amol Kale was the main person in the team. On being asked about who prepared the list of whom they have to execute, he said that orders are given from the higher authorities and Amol Kale,” the report further reads. This part was not mentioned by special public prosecutor Suryavanshi in the court.

Kalaskar was introduced to Kale, a man in his mid-30s and a native of Pimpri-Chinchwad, days after the murder of Dabholkar. The introduction was facilitated by Dr Virendrasinh Tawde who is an accused, arrested, and chargesheeted in the first chargesheet in the case for being the key conspirator in Dabholkar murder.

The supplementary chargesheet, also accessed by Hindustan Times, claims that Sachin Andure, 32, had seen Kale near the spot where he dropped off the motorbike used in the Dabholkar murder.

Andure is the second alleged shooter chargesheeted in the case. While describing Andure’s moves after dropping off Kalaskar in Karvenagar, part of the chargesheet reads, “Sachin Prakashrao Andure drove the motorbike ahead to Rama Purushottam Vidya Sankul and parked the motorbike on the road with the bag which contained the wearing apparels of both of them and the three countrymade weapons with magazines. Amol Kale was found/seen by Sachin Prakashrao Andure walking on the right side of the Maharshi Karve road as pre-planned to take away the motorbike and other articles and when he identified Sachin, he gesticulated him to proceed ahead by waving his hand.”

The chargesheet, as well as the test report, suggests that while Andure may have been known to Kale, a young Kalaskar may have been introduced to him after the Dabholkar murder.

Kale was remanded to judicial custody on June 6 by a court in Dharwad, Karnataka after spending 11 days in the custody of the special investigation team (SIT) investigating the MM Kalburgi and Lankesh murder cases.

First Published: Jun 28, 2019 14:53 IST