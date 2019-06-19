Data theft is first FIR lodged at Pune cyber crime police station

A dedicated cyber crime police station became functional on Tuesday with three cyber fraud related cases lodged on the first day. The first case related to data theft was filed at the police station in the presence of top brass of the Pune police.

The Pune Police had started the new police station special dedicated for the purpose of investigation cyber crime at Shivajinagar on October 18 in 2018 by Pune police commissioner K Venkatesham.

Meanwhile, the proposal seeking a dedicated court for cyber fraud related cases has been sanctioned.

Earlier, cyber crime complaints were lodged at police stations and sent to the cyber crime cell for investigation.

Sambhaji Kadam, deputy commissioner of police (Economic Offences Wing and cyber cell) said that a dedicated court bearing number 6 has been sanctioned for cyber crime and cyber fraud cases. Besides this, four teams of cyber crime officials will be made, comprising a police inspector, police sub-inspector and three constables, to investigate cases of bank frauds, matrimonial fraud, OTP frauds and other cyber offences.

“The number of cyber crime cases are increasing every day and the cyber crime police station will provide the necessary skill set for successful investigation of the cases. Besides, we will also train policemen in the art of cyber sleuthing,” said Kadam.

Amongst the top police officials present during the inauguration were Venkatesham; additional commissioners Ashok Morale, Sunil Phulari and Srikant Tarawade along with the zonal deputy commissioners and police station staff.

First Published: Jun 19, 2019 16:49 IST