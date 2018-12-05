Daughter, son-in-law dupe mother of Rs1 crore in Pune

A 70-year-old woman filed a case against her daughter and her son-in-law for duping her of Rs 1 crore and selling her land without her consent. The case in the matter was registered at the Hinejwadi police station on Monday.

The complainant was identified as Vimal Manohar Tevkar, a resident of Shikshak Society in New Sangvi. The woman’s daughter was identified as Madhavi Dongare and her husband was identified as Sachin Dongare. Madhavi has four other siblings -three brothers and a sister - who are also married.

The family lived together in a house in Hinjewadi from 1996 to 2007. The house was sold in 2007 for Rs 2,75,00,000. The amount was divided among the five children and the complainant, who got Rs 67,50,000. The complainant’s husband died in 2008.

Madhvi and her husband lived with the complainant till 2012 owing to weak economic conditions. In 2012, the two, then, took Rs 20,00,000 from two of Madhvi’s brothers in order to buy cheap land for the complainant in Dharangutti village. However, as Madhvi and her husband failed to return it, the complainant returned the money to Madhvi’s two brothers on their behalf.

Later, Sachin bought three plots of land in Nandanigaon village and had the complainant believe that it was in her name while he got the paperwork done in his own name. However, Sachin took Rs 25,00,000 from the complainant in order to purchase the land. For further transactions, the two took another Rs 2,00,000 from the complainant. A similar deal was made in Kolhapur where 46 guntha (unit of measurement) land was bought under the pretext of handing it to the complainant. However, the land was purchased in the name of Madhvi.

In similar ways, the complainant claims that the two duped her in other faux land deals collectively worth Rs 67,00,000 in addition to selling her land worth Rs 37,51,000. Therefore, she has complained that the two duped her of Rs 1,04,51,000 over the past six years.

A case under Sections 406 (criminal breach of trust); 420 (cheating); 504 (intentional insult with an inent to provoke breach of peace); 506 (criminal intimidation) and 34 (common intention) of the Indian Penal Code was registered against the two at the Hinjewadi police station.

