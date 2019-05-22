Dehury beats Prachi to progress in junior tennis

Avipsha Dehury overcame S Prachi 6-5 (7-5) in the second round of the under-12 category during of the fourth leg of PMDTA-KPIT junior champion series tennis tournament at the Metrocity Sports & Health Club in Kothrud on Tuesday.

After facing tough fight earlier, Dehury showed maturity in the breaker and won it 7-5. The match between fourteenth-seeded Shravani Deshmukh and fourth-seeded Ritika More turned out to be the finest of the day as Deshmukh scored an upset win over higher seed player More. Top-seeded, Kavya Deskmukh had an easy day out as she overcame Keyaa Telang 6-0 to move into the third round.

Eight-seeded Preksha Pranjal also advanced into the third round with a 6-0 win over Anuva Kaur.In the pre-quarte-final of under-14 category, top-seeded Koushikee Samantha came out with her ace game to over Durga Birajdar 6-1 with ease. Unseeded Mehak Kapoor showed her class to overcome third-seeded Siddhi Khot 6-2.

Eight-seeded Simran Chhetri faced tough battle before overcoming sixth-seeded Kavya Krishnan 6-4. Aleena Shaikh continued her good run as she defeated Sanika Luktuke 6-1 to advance ahead in the tournament.

First Published: May 22, 2019 17:10 IST