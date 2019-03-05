Delay in execution of project of Hadapsar railway terminus, Pune escalates cost by Rs 11 crore

The construction of the Hadapsar railway terminus in the city is getting delayed due to multiple reasons leading to project cost escalation. The initial cost proposed for the construction of the terminus was Rs 24 crore. However, the cost has now escalated to Rs 35 crore. The railway officials have said that the administrative deadlock at the ministerial level over release of funds and case filed by the farmers of the area in the district court against the construction of the terminus are the reasons for the delay.

According to railway officials, the district court has issued a status quo on the construction of the terminus last month which will delay the project further.

“Although we will receive the funds from the central government in two months’ time, we won’t be able to begin work and complete the project in the estimated time due to the status quo issued by the district court,” said the official spokesperson of the Central Railways Pune division (CRPD).

“The project cost has escalated owing to the delay in the execution of the project. Basic infrastructure for the terminus is in place, “ he said.

The railway officials revealed that extension of the length of two platforms (750 metres ) along with the installation of two railway lines are remaining, after which facilities like sheds will be built.

First Published: Mar 05, 2019 14:35 IST