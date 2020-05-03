‘Despite doorstep service of essential items, people still venture out, risking everyone’s life’

pune

Updated: May 03, 2020 21:36 IST

Abhijeet Gaikwad, Chemist at Medicals and Surgicals

Abhijeet Gaikwad (30) is a chemist who runs Kushi Medicals and Surgicals in Thergaon not only keeps his shop open for walk-in customers but also ensures that medicines are delivered to the doorstep. He works at the store till 2 pm and then home delivers medicines till 8pm in the Pimpri-Chinchwad. He speaks to HT about his role in times of the Covid-19 (coronavirus) pandemic

What exactly is your role in this crisis?

My duty is to provide medicines to the needy. In lockdown, I have doubled up my duty. I am operating the store and I am also delivering medicines at home.

How does your day begin and roll out?

Being a chemist, my priority is going to the shop daily. Sometimes my family members object to it due to the fear of Covid-19, but I cannot sit at home during the time of crisis. The police have given us permission to keep the store open till 2 pm, so from 9 am to 2 pm I am at the shop. I have shared my phone number in various WhatsApp groups for home delivery. Most residents send a copy of the prescription on WhatsApp and then I deliver the medicines at home for free. I do deliveries till 8 pm. The orders I have received are mostly from diabetic and high/ low blood pressure patients.

What precautions are you taking?

I am taking general precautions like wearing mask, washing hands and taking a bath after reaching home. Other then these, while delivering the medicines, we prefer online payment. If they are giving us cash, I prefer to take money in an envelope to avoid hand touch. I follow all government guideline and check the prescription before delivering medicines.

What is your assessment of the Covid-19 crisis in Pune?

The Pune administration is doing very good job, be it the police, doctors or even vegetable, fruit vendors and chemist. However, there is a lack of awareness and people are still coming out of their homes on the pretext of buying medicines, but they only want to roam on the street. It is because of this that we have to shut shops at 2 pm. People, who are educated, also do not understand the importance of staying at home. Another thing is that people are panic buying. Everything is available at the doorstep including groceries, vegetables, medicines, milk and other essential items, despite this people still venture out of homes putting everyone at risk.

What gaps do you see in health and relief work?

The Pune district administration is doing a commendable job. I don’t see any gaps in health and relief work.