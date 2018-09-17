Despite warnings, 35 Ganpati mandals in Pune violate permissions

Pune municipal corporation (PMC) has issued notices to 35 Ganpati mandals for violating the permissions given to them to build their mandaps at various locations in the city.

Depending on the width of the roads, the Ganpati mandals were given permission to build the mandaps. However, there are 35 cases where the mandals have failed to abide by the law and have extended the mandaps beyond the given permission.

Consequently, PMC has sent notices to 35 mandaps across the city asking them to immediately remove the mandaps built beyond the permissible limits.

Dattatray Langhe, divisional encroachment officer, said, “Despite giving various warnings in the numerous meetings with the Ganpati mandals before the festival began, few of them have still violated the permissions. Citing the traffic conditions at various locations in the city we had specifically requested all the mandals to make their mandaps only in the specified area.”

While we cannot take any actions against these mandals during the 10-day festival, however, we will visit the mandaps during the festival to check whether the mandals have acted according to our notices, said Langhe, adding that if the mandals fail to act on our notices, we will impose fines on them eventually.

Meanwhile, the PMC has demolished two mandals in Bibvewadi and Ghorpade peth areas. Langhe said, “Around 11 Ganpati mandals in the city had not taken permissions to build mandaps on the roads. We had issued notices to them well in advance before the festival began. Acting on our notices, nine mandaps applied for the permissions online while the remaining two were demolished by us.”

Year-wise data of total number of permissions given by PMC to Ganpati mandals

Year: Number of permissions

2018: 2,065

2017: 2,007

2016: 1,500

2015: 1,360

First Published: Sep 17, 2018 16:54 IST