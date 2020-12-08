e-paper
ADVERTISEMENT
Devp rules allow construction on plots up to 1,500 sqft without permission

Maharashtra government publishes notification for unified development control rules

pune Updated: Dec 08, 2020, 17:03 IST
Abhay Khairnar
Hindustan Times, Pune
A view of under construction building at Kharadi in Pune. The state government published notification for unified development control rules (DCR), which now permits plot holders below 1,500 square feet to erect the construction without submitting the plan to local bodies.
PUNE The state government published notification for unified development control rules (DCR), which now permits plot holders below 1,500 square feet to erect the construction without submitting the plan to local bodies.

The administration claims that this move would help boost redevelopment in the city for small plot holders.

Yuvraj Deshmukh, said, “Though the state has published the unified DCR, each city has the right to make necessary changes in the same.”

“One plus point is that the small plot holders will not have to take permission for their plan. The plot holders below 1,500 square feet can erect the construction without submitting the plan to local bodies. They will have to pay the development fees and maps to the municipal corporation,” he said.

According to the new rules citizens will now also be able to enjoy the benefit of various amenities like gardens, gyms, clubhouse and swimming pool on any floor of a residential building as the Maharashtra government had approved the Singapore model for erecting amenities which will not be part of the floor space index (FSI).Earlier all amenities were allowed only on the ground floor.

Ujwal Keskar, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader, said, “There are few small plot holders in the city. We object to the unified DC rules which are against the basic thumb rule of the constitution. It is the interference of the state government in the municipal corporation.”

“Three main things of the Pune city are not mentioned in the development rules. There is no mention of the transit-oriented zone, hill top and hill slope and cluster policy,” he said.

