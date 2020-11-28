Dilapidated water tanks pose risks, need urgent repairs, say activists

pune

Updated: Nov 28, 2020, 16:39 IST

A number of overhead water tanks constructed in Parvati and Janta Vasahat in 1960 are posing a risk to residents in the area due to their dilapidated condition and need for urgent repairs.

The water tanks which are over 50-years old need urgent restoration work.

The PMC water department has put up boards with warning signs stating, “Threat to life due to dilapidated condition” at the entrance of the water tanks.

Similarly, the three large-sized overhead water tanks constructed by the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) are dry for the past two years due to lack of water supply in the area.

Aniruddha Pawaskar, PMC water supply department head said, “The PMC has conducted a survey of all dilapidated water tanks in the corporation area and a structural audit will be conducted soon. After that, the repair and restoration work will be taken up on a priority basis.”

Janta Vashat and Parvati have four large water tanks that have a capacity between 170 to 172 megalitres per day (MLD) water storage.

Suraj Lokhande, a social worker said, “The water tanks in Parvati need immediate repairs failing which a major disaster is likely to happen. When will the administration wake up? Only after disasters? The slabs are broken, and it is a pathetic sight that reflects the casual approach of the administration. We will resort to agitation if our demands are not met and the repair work must be done according to the highest standards of safety.”

The wall of the water tank located in Janta Vasahat in survey no 109 has developed a wide crack and weakened considerably with no repairs in sight.

The water tanks supply water to Bibvewadi, Taljai, and the entire Western Pune region covering a population of 8 lakh. Similarly, the old water storage tank in Parvati also needs immediate restoration work and repairs.

Daljeet Goraya, a member of the NIBM citizens watch committee said, “The PMC is spending crores of rupees on unnecessary expenditure and it shows that it does not have money. We have a right to an adequate and 24-hour water supply. Mohammad wadi and Undri are facing a water crisis for over a decade and it seems the PMC does not want any work to be done and keeps them in such a situation that they buy water from private persons. It is a water-profit business that is preventing water supply in the area. The water tanks are dry and it is a dead investment.”

Jehangir Dorabjee, owner of Royal Heritage mall said, “The water tanks are of now used to citizens who are bereft of the benefit as there is water supply connection to the storage. Undri-Mohammadwadi areas are reeling under severe water crisis and water supply alone can bring about a change in the area. A huge investment has been made towards the construction of the water storage tanks some two years ago and they are lying unused till date.”