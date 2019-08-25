Djembe helps build an interest in classical music, says Nitin Satav

pune

Last week, 100 djembe students got together at Sakal Lalit Kalaghar to mark the centenary year of tabla maestro Ustad Alla Rakha. They performed an Indian classical style rhythm created by percussionist Ustad Taufiq Qureshi, son of Ustad Alla Rakha, on djembe. The idea was to honour the legendary singer-tabla player and pay a tribute to him. Nitin Satav of Trk Dhoom Music Academy in association with Taufiq’s Rhydhun Academy of World Rhythm (Rawr) organised the event.

Speaking about the idea and presentation of the event, Satav said, “Every year, we tie up with Taufiq and organise an event for Gurupournima. This year being Abbaji’s (Ustad Alla Rakha) 100th year, we wanted to do something different to honour his legendary works. Hence, we paid a tribute to him through a 100-student djembe performance.”

Satav adds that Indian classical on djembe was brought to India by Taufiq, and though it is yet to gain awareness among many, it has managed to garner attention. “It is easier than tabla initially, so it helps build confidence in young and amateur learners. It also helps them develop an interest in classical music.”

Satav shared that the event opened with a soulful tribute to Abbaji with group of 100 students playing together. It was followed by versatile performances rendered by Satav’s students accompanied by harmonium player Shriya Kulkarni. Harmonium player Tanmay Deochake accompanied by Shikhar Naad Qureshi on djembe rendered a stirring solo harmonium performance that left the audiences spellbound.

The programme ended with an incredible performance by Taufiq and his son Shikhar.

