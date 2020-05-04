Don’t play chess online, use physical chessboards: PDCA tells players

pune

Updated: May 04, 2020 21:19 IST

The Pune district chess association (PDCA) has cancelled all chess tournaments in the city until June 30 due to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic, which has forced players to engage in online tournaments.

However, PDCA chairman Joseph D’souza believes it is not a healthy practice.

D’souza feels there are chances of fraud moves in many tournaments that are conducted online, which may spoil a player’s game.

“My advice to players is to take theoretical lessons of chess and solve puzzles in this time. One should avoid playing online chess till late night. The big problem is, players are getting addicted and playing one tournament after the other is not helping the cause,” he added.

The PDCA has avoided conducting online chess tournaments during the lockdown period.

“Online tournaments can never replace offline tournaments and one must remember participation in online tournaments should be limited. Many people are opting to play bullet and blitz format chess tournaments which will not help them to improve their game and one should only play classical format chess tournaments,” D’souza said.

According to D’souza, 4 chess ranking tournaments in May and June have been cancelled in the city that were crucial for the age group of under-12, 14 and 16.

The indoor advantage

The advantage chess has over other sports is, athletes are not missing ground practice since it is an indoor game.

“Lockdown will not impact the form of any of our players as they are not missing on the practice as most players are taking coaching lessons through various video portals. I conduct daily 3 to 4 online batches, many overseas students also take part in online coaching. This is our biggest advantage over other sports.,” D’souza said.

For beginners, online chess training is not beneficial and new players must learn the basics of chess training first, believes D’souza.

Financial impact

With most chess academies across the city shut, the coaches and arbiters are having a tough time managing their finances.

“The summer season is always important for any sport. Most of the coaches are dependent on summer camps to earn a good amount of money while arbiters depend on the tournament to make money but now everyone will be having a tough year to manage their expenses,” D’souza said.

Use chessboards, not computers

The PDCA has advised all players to play chess on boards instead of playing online.

“Players should only take coaching lessons online and play the game on a physical chessboard,” he added.