DRDO’s anti-terror, anti-sabotage expert robot Daksh all set to join Pune police force

Pune The Pune police commissionerate, on Tuesday, announced the purchase of a a robot named ‘Daksh’ for its anti-terrorism and anti- sabotage operations. Daksh is a remotely operated vehicle (ROV).

Pune police commissioner K Venkatesham, tweeted that the city police will have a “new robot named Daksh in the next six months. The robot will be entrusted to the bomb detection and disposal squad of the city police”.

Daksh is an electrically powered, remotely operated vehicle (ROV) which has been designed and developed by the state-owned Defence research and development organisation (DRDO) at the Research and development establishment (engineers) in Pune.

According to DRDO , the ROV has been primarily designed to recover improvised explosive devices (IEDs). The robot can safely locate, handle and destroy all types of hazardous objects.“After extensive trials, testing and acceptance, Daksh has been inducted in the Indian Army and is used by anti-terror agencies of the country. The first batch of five ROV Daksh was delivered to the Indian Army in December 2011,” a DRDO statement said.

Daksh - bomb-disposal robot

- Daksh has been serving bomb disposal units of the Indian Army, police and paramilitary forces to tackle IEDs and other hazardous materials since 2011.

- The remotely operated vehicle (ROV) is based on a motorised pan-tilt platform and can be remotely controlled from a range of 500m. The vehicle’s manipulator arm can handle hazardous objects up to 20kg from a distance of 2.5m, and 9kg from a 4m distance.

- Daksh can climb stairs and negotiates steep slopes.The vehicle can tow suspected platforms and operate continuously for three hours once fully charged.

- Daksh is equipped with multiple cameras, IED-handling equipment, nuclear biological chemical reconnaissance systems, a master control station and a shotgun.

First Published: Oct 11, 2018 16:25 IST