Education minister orders probe into ‘underwear’ rules of Pune’s MIT school

A day after the MIT school on Paud road was alleged to have rules for students like wearing of undergarments of a specific colour and use of the toilet at specific periods only, state education minister Vinod Tawde, who is in Nagpur for the monsoon session of the state legislature, said, “I have directed the education department to conduct a detail enquiry in this matter. If necessary, we will take action.”

Executive director of MIT, Suchitra Karad, said, “All these rules are meant for security of the students.There is no any other intention. If parents have any objection, they have to approach us.We will definitely find a solution.”

Besides the specific colour inner-wear, only speaking English on campus and fixed toilet times, MIT students have to pay Rs 1,500 annually for cycle parking and parents are urged to donate books to school library. Those who donate to the library get free access, while others must pay Rs 500 as a deposit and Rs 100 monthly charges.

On Wednesday, parents met the director of primary education at the school and complained about the matter.