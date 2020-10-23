Resolution to purchase new tabs passed; 6,299 lie unused

pune

Updated: Oct 23, 2020, 16:02 IST

Elected members of the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) approved the purchase of electronic tablets for school board children even as 6,299 tabs lie unused with the school board.

The standing committee of the Pune Municipal Corporation passed the resolution to purchase new tabs for school board children in order to facilitate online education, on October 20.

After the standing committee passed the resolution, NCP member and former chairman Ashwini Kadam raised questions about the 6,299 tabs which were purchased during her tenure.

Kadam said, “When I was standing committee chairman, we purchased 6,299 tabs by spending Rs4.64 crore in 2016. All these tabs have been handed over to the school board. Despite having these tablets, why did elected members pass this resolution to purchase new tabs?”

“The municipal commissioner should stop this resolution which was passed by the standing committee and use the tabs which are already with the municipal corporation,” added Kadam.

Standing committee chairman Hemant Rasne said, “I was not aware that the PMC had purchased such tabs earlier and they are with the school board. I am not interested in purchasing new tabs, but want to focus on starting online education. I will immediately ask the school board to locate all the tabs.”

Education department head for middle school Shivaji Daundkar, said, “I asked the administration to give details of the previous purchase and where they kept them. Within the next two days, I will have the information with me.”

Former education department head Deepak Mali, said, “Almost 90 per cent of the tabs are in good condition and the rest have battery problems, which can be repaired.”

The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) in 2016 purchased 6,299 tabs by spending Rs4.64 crore. Former standing committee chairman Ashwini Kadam said, “During my tenure, all the tabs were procured by order number 948. Even when the BJP came to power, the then mayor Mukta Tilak, organised the programme and handed over some tabs along with the then guardian minister Girish Bapat. It was expected that all these tabs would remain with the school board only.”