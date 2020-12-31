Electrocution deaths: MIDC says victims belonged to outsourced firm

pune

Updated: Dec 31, 2019 22:19 IST

The officials of Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation (MIDC), who hired three employees of a private electrical contractor that died after being electrocuted, termed the incident unfortunate but denied to take responsibility.

Kailash Bhondre, executive engineer, MIDC said, “The voltage must have been so high that the labourers died within seconds. It is an unfortunate incident. They had been working there for two months. The incident took place when they completed the work and were about to leave. However, MIDC cannot be blamed for the incident as the work was outsourced.”

The three employees were electrocuted to death when the roller ladder that the trio was using came in contact with a live overhead supply wire just after they had finished fitting street lights in Rajiv Gandhi IT park in Hinjewadi on Monday.

On Tuesday, the bereaved families performed the last rites. The deceased were identified as Sagar Ayappa Mashalkar (20), Sagar Kapu Parandekar (19), Raju Kupu Parandekar (35), all residents of Bijlinagar in Chinchwad

Their colleague, Sudhakar Talwar (32), had a narrow escape and is undergoing treatment at a hospital, said officials.

According to officials, the sparks could be seen on the bodies of the three people who fell at the foot of the ladder instantly after the current passed through them. The injured was saved only because he was not touching either the deceased or the ladder, said officials.

Nishant Electricals, a private company, was awarded the tender of installing cables, poles and fittings for street lights on the stretch. The police are awaiting a report from a power inspector to pin the charge on the responsible party, said officials.

Nishant Babar of Nishant Electricals said, “We have paid the hospital bills of the injured person and are helping the families of the deceased employees with insurance claim and police proceedings.”

A Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Limited (MSEDCL) spokesperson requesting anonymity said, “MSEDCL can only provide electric supply. What happens when the supply is on cannot be the responsibility of MSEDCL.”

The officials from MSEDCL as well as MIDC agreed that it was an unfortunate incident. However, an eerily similar incident was reported from the same area in 2015. Two labourers, also residents of Bijlinagar, Chinchwad, were electrocuted to death while shifting a wheeled ladder from one pole to other when the top of the ladder came in contact with an electricity line.