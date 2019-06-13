Elgar Parishad case: Stan Swamy’s residence raided by Pune police

A Pune police team raided the residential premises of Father Stan Swamy, a tribal activist from Jharkhand on Wednesday morning. The team seized digital devices in connection with the Elgar Parishad case during the raid.

The police team led by assistant commissioner of police Shivaji Pawar searched Swamy’s residence in Namkum, Ranchi, for three hours, in the presence of local police officials.

The team arrived at Swamy’s Bagaicha campus at 7am and seized a computer hard disk, pen drive and documents, an official involved in the probe said.

“We have seized digital devices, documents and other electronic data. The material seized will be scrutinised,” said Pawar. During the search operation, police also obtained data from Swamy’s email and social media account.

A Christian priest from Ranchi, Swamy has worked among tribals. Reacting to the operation, Swamy said, “The Pune police conducted a raid and carried out a search operation for the second time, which is a matter of concern for us. I do not know what they want to establish with this. But, I am here to give my full cooperation in any legal proceeding.”

Earlier in August 2018, police had carried out multi-city raids and also searched the residential premises of Swamy, 83, who is an accused in the Elgar Parishad case, though investigating officials did not arrest him. During the previous raid, Swamy had claimed that he was not involved in the Elgar case, though he knew Sudha Bharadwaj, Arun Ferriera and Vernon Gonsalves, the other accused in the case.

The police have so far arrested 10 persons and booked 23 persons in the case. Among the others booked include top underground Maoist leader Mupalla Lakshmana Rao alias Ganapathy and researcher Anand Teltumbde.

Jharkhand Janadhikar Mahasabha (JJM), however, condemned the search operation at Swamy’s residence and demanded dropping of all charges against him. “These harassments are politically motivated and wholly unjustified,” said Siraj Dutta, a JJM member.

The Mahasabha members claimed Stan worked for the rights of adivasis (tribals) and other underprivileged groups in the state. “Among other issues, he works on displacement, corporate loot of resources, the condition of undertrials and Panchayat (Extension to Scheduled Areas) Act. Stan has been a vocal critic of the government’s attempts to amend land laws and the land acquisition act in Jharkhand,” the JJM said in a statement.

In its chargesheet filed against the accused, the police charged for “waging war against the nation” and spreading the ideology of their banned organisation and creating caste conflicts, disaffection, and hatred in the society to topple “democratically elected government”.

The stringent Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) was also slapped on all the accused, the police said.

First Published: Jun 13, 2019 02:02 IST