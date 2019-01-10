Elgar Parishad organisers move this year’s event to Sane Guruji Smarak in Pune as civic officials deny permission at Shaniwarwada

Pune Following controversial speeches during last year’s Elgar Parishad, leading to multiple arrests, the police and Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) have not given permission for a similar event at Shaniwarwada which was scheduled to take place on January 12.

This year, the conference will be organised by PB Sawant, former Supreme Court judge and BG Kolse-Patil, former Bombay High Court judge on the theme ‘Save the Constitution’. However the event will now happen at Sane Guruji Smarak on Sinhgad road.

“The police and PMC have so far not given us permission. While we have approached the Bombay High Court seeking permission for the venue, another place has already been identified for this year’s event,” said Kolse Patil. According to Kolse Patil, both the agencies have not given any concrete reason for not giving permission.

As last year’s Elgar Parishad was caught up in major row, leading to arrest of 10 activists, the organisers this year have desisted from calling the event with same name. “This year, we are calling the programme as Yuvak Jagar,” said Kolse Patil.

Interestingly, Kabir Kala Manch which is a left leaning dalit outfit will not be a part of this years event, after some of its activists were booked by police for provocative speeches during last year’s Elgar Parishad. The police have accused arrested activists for their “Maoist links” which “aggravated” violence at Bhima Koregaon on January 1. One person was killed and property worth Rs 40 crores was damaged during the caste conflict.

First Published: Jan 10, 2019 16:33 IST